    230324-N-RP435-0005 [Image 2 of 13]

    230324-N-RP435-0005

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Krishna Jackson 

    Naval Base San Diego

    230324-N-RP435-0005 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Executive Officer Cmdr. Tristan Oliveria (center) briefs Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga (far right) and staff during a visit to NBSD headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 20:42
    Photo ID: 7703952
    VIRIN: 230324-N-RP435-0005
    Resolution: 6601x4401
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
