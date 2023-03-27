230324-N-RP435-0005 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Executive Officer Cmdr. Tristan Oliveria (center) briefs Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga (far right) and staff during a visit to NBSD headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)

