230324-N-RP435-0004 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 24, 2023) – U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leadership provide a brief to Sasebo, Japan Mayor Norio Tomonaga (far right) and staff during a visit to Naval Base San Diego headquarters. Mayor Tomonaga and his staff visited San Diego to discuss comparisons between their relationship with U.S. Forces in Japan and the local military’s relationship with San Diego communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna “Krash” Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7703951
|VIRIN:
|230324-N-RP435-0004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO , CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230324-N-RP435-0004 [Image 13 of 13], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS
