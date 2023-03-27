U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Bruno challenges his mental and physical toughness during the Strength and Endurance course (S&E course) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 27, 2023. During the S&E course recruits execute planks, push-ups, squats, pull-ups, dips, and other exercises after an 800-meter run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7703788
|VIRIN:
|230327-M-HE928-287
|Resolution:
|5950x3967
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRIOT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rct. Bruno Strength and Endurance Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT