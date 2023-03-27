Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rct. Bruno Strength and Endurance Course [Image 3 of 8]

    Rct. Bruno Strength and Endurance Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRIOT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Bruno waits for the preparatory command “ready” at the Strength and Endurance course (S&E course) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 27, 2023. During the S&E course recruits execute planks, push-ups, squats, pull-ups, dips, and other exercises after an 800-meter run. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 19:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRIOT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, Rct. Bruno Strength and Endurance Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS

    MCRDSD; Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego; Bootcamp; Recruit Training

