    Capt. Tamara Graham Retires after 30 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5]

    Capt. Tamara Graham Retires after 30 Years of Service

    NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230324-N-VW723-1872 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (March 27, 2023) Capt. Tamara K. Graham, director of force requirements, Commander, Naval Air Forces, receive her final salute ashore during her retirement ceremony, after 30 years of service, on board Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three (HSC-3), at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Mar. 27, 2022. Graham was designated a Naval Aviator in February 1996, and has logged more than 3,000 flight hours in SH-60F/H/S aircraft over the course of her career, participating in multiple humanitarian and contingency operations including Tomodachi, New Dawn and Enduring Freedom.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7703409
    VIRIN: 230324-N-VW723-1872
    Resolution: 3647x2605
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Tamara Graham Retires after 30 Years of Service [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Capt. Graham
    KENNETH WHITESELL
    COMNAVAIRPAC
    Fly Navy Women

