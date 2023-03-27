Capt. Tamara Graham Retires after 30 Years of Service

230324-N-VW723-1019 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (March 27, 2023) Capt. Tamara K. Graham, director of force requirements, Commander, Naval Air Forces speaks during her retirement ceremony, after 30 years of service, on board Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three (HSC-3), at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Mar. 27, 2022. Graham was designated a Naval Aviator in February 1996, and has logged more than 3,000 flight hours in SH-60F/H/S aircraft over the course of her career, participating in multiple humanitarian and contingency operations including Tomodachi, New Dawn and Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

