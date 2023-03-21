Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Airlift Wing Participates In Exercise Guerrier Nordique [Image 2 of 2]

    105th Airlift Wing Participates In Exercise Guerrier Nordique

    RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CANADA

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Soldiers from the Canadian Armed Forces board a C-17 Globemaster III from the 105th Airlift Wing during exercise Guerrier Nordique at Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada March 18, 2023 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)

    TAGS

    Canada
    Arctic
    105th Airlift Wing
    Guerrier Nordique

