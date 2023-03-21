Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. The 355th Wing, including multiple A-10s from the 355th Operations Group, simulated a downed personnel recovery as part of the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

