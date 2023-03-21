A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. The 355th Wing, including multiple A-10s from the 355th Operations Group, simulated a downed personnel recovery as part of the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7702966
|VIRIN:
|230326-F-AL288-2523
|Resolution:
|4591x3279
|Size:
|871.36 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS
