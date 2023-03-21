Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers fly over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. The EA-18G Growler, an Airborne Electronic Attack aircraft, integrates the latest electronic attack technology, including the ALQ-218 receiver, ALQ-99 tactical jamming pods, ALQ-227 Communication Countermeasures Set, and Joint Tactical Terminal – Receiver (JTT-R) satellite communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7702964
|VIRIN:
|230326-F-AL288-2166
|Resolution:
|5729x3223
|Size:
|903.95 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
