Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023

Two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers fly over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. The EA-18G Growler, an Airborne Electronic Attack aircraft, integrates the latest electronic attack technology, including the ALQ-218 receiver, ALQ-99 tactical jamming pods, ALQ-227 Communication Countermeasures Set, and Joint Tactical Terminal – Receiver (JTT-R) satellite communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

