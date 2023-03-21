Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023

Kent Piesch, aerobatic pilot, flys over the Smoke-n-Thunder Jet show truck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. The Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show was an open house to connect Davis-Monthan Airmen and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

