    Scorpion Lens 23; SFS Tactics Training [Image 17 of 25]

    Scorpion Lens 23; SFS Tactics Training

    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kourtlyn Stafford, 628th Security Forces Squadron, training non-commissioned officer in charge, briefs tactics, techniques and procedures to a team during Scorpion Lens 23 at Naval Weapons Station, South Carolina, March 16, 2023. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 13:50
    Photo ID: 7702681
    VIRIN: 230316-F-BT441-0322
    Resolution: 5749x3825
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens 23; SFS Tactics Training [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    SFS
    1CTCS
    AIr Force
    army
    Scorpion Lens

