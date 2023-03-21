U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Bortoli, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, instructs boom operators how to remove an engine cover during at site survey that took place January 2023. The team demonstrated cross utilization proficiency and multi-capable airman concepts on maintenance ground duties. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 11:23 Photo ID: 7702186 VIRIN: 230217-F-XX000-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.94 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild conducts hot-pit site survey in the Pacific [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.