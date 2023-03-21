U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Bortoli, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, instructs boom operators how to remove an engine cover during at site survey that took place January 2023. The team demonstrated cross utilization proficiency and multi-capable airman concepts on maintenance ground duties. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Team Fairchild conducts hot-pit site survey in the Pacific
