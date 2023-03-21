U.S. Air Force Airman walk away from their KC-135 Stratotanker after landing in Pago Pago, American Samoa during a hot-pit site survey mission, January 2023. The primary goal was locating and certifying landing locations suitable for hot-pit refueling. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 11:23
|Photo ID:
|7702185
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|488.64 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Fairchild conducts hot-pit site survey in the Pacific [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Fairchild conducts hot-pit site survey in the Pacific
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT