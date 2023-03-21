Team Fairchild conducts hot-pit site survey in the Pacific

U.S. Air Force Airman walk away from their KC-135 Stratotanker after landing in Pago Pago, American Samoa during a hot-pit site survey mission, January 2023. The primary goal was locating and certifying landing locations suitable for hot-pit refueling. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

