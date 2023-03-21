Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Conducts Live-Fire in Support of Dynamic Front 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    1st Infantry Division Conducts Live-Fire in Support of Dynamic Front 2023

    GERMANY

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Khalan Moore 

    56th Artillery Command

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY- U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-7 Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Combat Brigade, 1st Infantry Division conduct a live fire at Grafenwöhr, GERMANY, on March 3, 2023. Exercise dynamic front is the premier 56th artillery command-led combined U.S., NATO Allies, and partners fires-centric exercise that tests joint and multinational fires interoperability within the artillery system cooperation activity (ASCA) construct.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Khalan Moore)

