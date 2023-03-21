Grafenwöhr, GERMANY- U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-7 Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Combat Brigade, 1st Infantry Division conduct a live fire at Grafenwöhr, GERMANY, on March 3, 2023. Exercise dynamic front is the premier 56th artillery command-led combined U.S., NATO Allies, and partners fires-centric exercise that tests joint and multinational fires interoperability within the artillery system cooperation activity (ASCA) construct.
(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Khalan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 11:34
|Photo ID:
|7702173
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-XG046-0022
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts Live-Fire in Support of Dynamic Front 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Khalan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT