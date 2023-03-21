1st Infantry Division Conducts Live-Fire in Support of Dynamic Front 2023

Grafenwöhr, GERMANY- U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-7 Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Combat Brigade, 1st Infantry Division conduct a live fire at Grafenwöhr, GERMANY, on March 3, 2023. Exercise dynamic front is the premier 56th artillery command-led combined U.S., NATO Allies, and partners fires-centric exercise that tests joint and multinational fires interoperability within the artillery system cooperation activity (ASCA) construct.

(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Khalan Moore)

