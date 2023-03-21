2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament

U.S. Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo with the tournament barrack after winning a basketball tournament bracket on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 24, 2023. Marines of 2nd MLG competed in a basketball tournament to develop camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

