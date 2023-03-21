2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), update a basketball tournament bracket on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 23, 2023. Marines of 2nd MLG competed in the tournament to develop camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

Date Taken: 03.23.2023
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US