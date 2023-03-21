Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament [Image 2 of 8]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), update a basketball tournament bracket on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 23, 2023. Marines of 2nd MLG competed in the tournament to develop camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7702157
    VIRIN: 230323-M-QP496-1119
    Resolution: 7763x5178
    Size: 26.36 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports
    Basketball
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Commanders Cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT