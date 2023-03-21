U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), jump for a rebound during a basketball tournament on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 24, 2023. Marines of 2nd MLG competed in a basketball tournament to develop camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 11:52 Photo ID: 7702156 VIRIN: 230324-M-QP496-1371 Resolution: 5341x3562 Size: 15.07 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanders Cup Basketball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.