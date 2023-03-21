India Company Bucket Supply

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are issued the gear they need for recruit training, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 15, 2023. Recruits are issued everything they will need during training, from personal hygiene products to field equipment during receiving week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni)

