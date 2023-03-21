Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Bucket Supply [Image 2 of 10]

    India Company Bucket Supply

    PARRIS ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are issued the gear they need for recruit training, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 15, 2023. Recruits are issued everything they will need during training, from personal hygiene products to field equipment during receiving week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 10:11
    Photo ID: 7702070
    VIRIN: 230315-M-EF648-1056
    Resolution: 2028x2101
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, US 
    Gear
    MCRD
    Issue
    India
    Drill Instructor
    MCRDPI

