    Delta Company Crucible [Image 3 of 11]

    Delta Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 23, 2023.

    The Crucible is the final test, the last thing that stands between recruits and the title of U.S. Marine, and tests not only physical endurance, but mental and teamwork as well.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

