SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 26, 2023) – An Aerosonde unmanned aerial system (UAS) assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) launches from the ship’s flight deck while operating in the South China Sea, March 26. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 07:02
|Photo ID:
|7701872
|VIRIN:
|230326-N-UA460-0082
|Resolution:
|3558x1874
|Size:
|551.36 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
