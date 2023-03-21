SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 26, 2023) – An Aerosonde unmanned aerial system (UAS) assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) launches from the ship’s flight deck while operating in the South China Sea, March 26. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 07:02 Photo ID: 7701872 VIRIN: 230326-N-UA460-0082 Resolution: 3558x1874 Size: 551.36 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.