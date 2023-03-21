Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230321-N-DH616-1005 [Image 9 of 9]

    230321-N-DH616-1005

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    230321-N-DH616-1005 IONIAN SEA (March 21, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95) conducts live fire gunnery exercises with HMCS FREDERICTON (FFH 337), HNLMS DE ZEVEN PROVINCIËN (F802), and ITS PAOLO THAON DI REVEL (P 430). USS James E Williams (DDG 95) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

    This work, 230321-N-DH616-1005 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SNMG2 NATO GUNNEX JAMES E WILLIAMS DDG95

