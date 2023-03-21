230321-N-DH616-1006 IONIAN SEA (March 21, 2023) Standing NATO Maritime Group Two conducting live fire gunnery exercises as well as vigilance activities in the Adriatic Sea, Ionian Sea and Central Mediterranean Sea. Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 05:27 Photo ID: 7701820 VIRIN: 230321-N-DH616-1006 Resolution: 4286x3061 Size: 537.85 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230321-N-DH616-1006 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.