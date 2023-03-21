Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230321-N-DH616-1006 [Image 8 of 9]

    230321-N-DH616-1006

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    230321-N-DH616-1006 IONIAN SEA (March 21, 2023) Standing NATO Maritime Group Two conducting live fire gunnery exercises as well as vigilance activities in the Adriatic Sea, Ionian Sea and Central Mediterranean Sea. Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 05:27
    Photo ID: 7701820
    VIRIN: 230321-N-DH616-1006
    Resolution: 4286x3061
    Size: 537.85 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230321-N-DH616-1006 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230325-N-DH616-0006
    230325-N-DH616-0004
    230324-N-NU642-3001
    230324-N-DH616-1001
    230324-N-DH616-0019
    230324-N-DH616-0020
    230324-N-NU642-3002
    230321-N-DH616-1006
    230321-N-DH616-1005

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SNMG2 VBSS NATO JAMES E WILLIAMS DDG95

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT