USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Reim applies a tourniquet on a simulated casualty for the medical lane of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. Reim, a Military Policeman working in Duelmen, Germany, was the winning noncommissioned officer, and will move on to compete at IMCOM-E level next. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

