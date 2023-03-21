Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane [Image 8 of 9]

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers treat simulated casualties in the medical lane of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition under supervision of Medics assigned to the SHAPE Healthcare Facility, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 02:01
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane
    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

