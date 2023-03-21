U.S. Soldiers treat simulated casualties in the medical lane of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition under supervision of Medics assigned to the SHAPE Healthcare Facility, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 02:01 Photo ID: 7701678 VIRIN: 230227-A-BD610-3119 Resolution: 5071x7607 Size: 10.08 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.