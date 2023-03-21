U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mitchell Stevens, left, a medic assigned to the SHAPE Healthcare Facility, rates how Spc. Kolby Swanson, a Military Policeman assigned to Brussels, performs the medical lane for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 02:01
|Photo ID:
|7701664
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-BD610-3058
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.43 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT