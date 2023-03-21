U.S. Army Spc. Kolby Swanson, a Military Policeman assigned to Brussels, transports a simulated casualty for the medical lane of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 02:01
|Photo ID:
|7701660
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-BD610-3048
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|15.08 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT