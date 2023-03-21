USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane

U.S. Army Sgt. Julio Cruz, left, a medic assigned to the SHAPE Healthcare Facility rates how Sgt. Michael Looper, a Military Policeman assigned to Brunssum, Netherlands, performs the medical lane for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE