    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane [Image 3 of 9]

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Julio Cruz, left, a medic assigned to the SHAPE Healthcare Facility rates how Sgt. Michael Looper, a Military Policeman assigned to Brunssum, Netherlands, performs the medical lane for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Best Warrior Competition
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

