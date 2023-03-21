Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghostrider Group Photo

    Ghostrider Group Photo

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Special Operations Task Unit 0004 pose for a group photo in front of an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship, March 26, 2023, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The AC-130J provides ground forces an expeditionary, direct-fire platform that is persistent, ideally suited for urban operations and delivers precision low-yield munitions against ground targets. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 01:52
    VIRIN: 230325-F-IL807-1152
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Ghostrider Group Photo, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ghostrider

