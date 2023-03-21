Ghostrider Group Photo

Airmen from the Special Operations Task Unit 0004 pose for a group photo in front of an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship, March 26, 2023, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The AC-130J provides ground forces an expeditionary, direct-fire platform that is persistent, ideally suited for urban operations and delivers precision low-yield munitions against ground targets. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW