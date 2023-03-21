USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mitchell Stevens and Sgt. Julio Cruz, two medics assigned to the SHAPE Healthcare Facility, rate the medical lane for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
