    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane [Image 2 of 9]

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mitchell Stevens and Sgt. Julio Cruz, two medics assigned to the SHAPE Healthcare Facility, rate the medical lane for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 02:01
    Photo ID: 7701657
    VIRIN: 230227-A-BD610-3002
    Resolution: 4763x3408
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

