USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Medical Lane

U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Voss, a Military Policeman assigned to Chièvres Air Base, treats a simulated casualty for the medical lane of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. Voss was the winning Soldier and will move on to compete at IMCOM-E level next. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

