USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly

U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Voss, a Military Policeman assigned to Chièvres Air Base, performs an M17 pistol disassembly and assembly for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. Voss was the winning Soldier and will move on to compete at IMCOM-E level next. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

