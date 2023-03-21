U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Voss, a Military Policeman assigned in Chièvres, performs weapons disassembly and assembly for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. Voss was the winning Soldier and will move on to compete at IMCOM-E level next. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
