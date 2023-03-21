Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly [Image 2 of 6]

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Patrick Chayeb, a Military Policeman assigned to Chièvres Air Base, and Master Sgt. Betsabe McBeth, Operations Noncommissioned officer for S3/5/7 prepare the weapons disassembly and assembly portion of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. Chayeb was a prior winner of the IMCOM-E best warrior, and he mentored several competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 01:39
    Photo ID: 7701642
    VIRIN: 230227-A-BD610-2014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.62 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly
    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT