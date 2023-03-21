USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly

U.S. Army Sgt. Patrick Chayeb, a Military Policeman assigned to Chièvres Air Base, and Master Sgt. Betsabe McBeth, Operations Noncommissioned officer for S3/5/7 prepare the weapons disassembly and assembly portion of the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. Chayeb was a prior winner of the IMCOM-E best warrior, and he mentored several competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
