U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jermin Salvador, training noncommissioned officer for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, briefs competitors prior to the stress shooting and Weapon assembly/disassembly events for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 01:39 Photo ID: 7701640 VIRIN: 230227-A-BD610-2008 Resolution: 7069x5023 Size: 12.55 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.