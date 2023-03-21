Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly [Image 1 of 6]

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jermin Salvador, training noncommissioned officer for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, briefs competitors prior to the stress shooting and Weapon assembly/disassembly events for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 01:39
    Photo ID: 7701640
    VIRIN: 230227-A-BD610-2008
    Resolution: 7069x5023
    Size: 12.55 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

