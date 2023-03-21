U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jermin Salvador, training noncommissioned officer for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, briefs competitors prior to the stress shooting and Weapon assembly/disassembly events for the USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 01:39
|Photo ID:
|7701640
|VIRIN:
|230227-A-BD610-2008
|Resolution:
|7069x5023
|Size:
|12.55 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition - Weapons (Dis)Assembly [Image 6 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
