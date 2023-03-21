Women's History Month

220215-N-VI040-1068 ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jynishia Wilson, from Lakeland, Fla., poses for a photo onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Feb. 15, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

