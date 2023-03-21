Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month [Image 8 of 9]

    Women's History Month

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220215-N-VI040-1054 ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 15, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jynishia Wilson, from Lakeland, Fla., poses for a photo onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Feb. 15, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 22:40
    Photo ID: 7701423
    VIRIN: 220215-N-VI040-1054
    Resolution: 4080x5712
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: LAKELAND, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    Women's History Month
    USN

