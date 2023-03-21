Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Religious Services at NAF Atsugi's Chapel of the Good Shepherd [Image 6 of 9]

    Religious Services at NAF Atsugi's Chapel of the Good Shepherd

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230324-N-VI040-1052 ATSUGI, Japan (March 24, 2023) Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Kassandra Lee Castañeda, from San Antonio, prepares the altar for one of the services provided at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan March 24, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Japan
    CNFJ
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Women's History Month
    USN
    CNRJ

