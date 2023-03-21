Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited New York Nov. 9–11 to participate in a number of events related to the 247th Marine Corps Birthday and Veterans Day. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard reenlisted during his visit.
This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits New York during Veterans Day. [Image 25 of 25], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
