Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits New York during Veterans Day.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited New York Nov. 9–11 to participate in a number of events related to the 247th Marine Corps Birthday and Veterans Day. U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) and U.S. Marines attached to the II Marine Expeditionary Force reenlisted during his visit.

