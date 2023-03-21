Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits New York during Veterans Day.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited New York Nov. 9–11 to participate in a number of events related to the 247th Marine Corps Birthday and Veterans Day. Del Toro toured the 9/11 memorial during his visit.

