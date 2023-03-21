Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels team prepare for the jets' takeoff during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25, 2023. There are 25 women on the team, representing the U.S. Navy fleet average of 20% female manning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 17:01
|Photo ID:
|7701134
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-FF833-836
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
