2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels team prepare for the jets' takeoff during the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 25, 2023. There are 25 women on the team, representing the U.S. Navy fleet average of 20% female manning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

