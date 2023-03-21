Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish soldiers Conduct Calibration Howitzer Operations during Dynamic Front 23 [Image 4 of 16]

    Polish soldiers Conduct Calibration Howitzer Operations during Dynamic Front 23

    OKSBOL, DENMARK

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Polish soldiers assigned to 4th Battery, 2nd Artillery Battalion, 5th Artillery Regiment, Multinational Field Artillery Brigade conduct live fire calibration operations using an AHS Krab, a self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, during Exercise Dynamic Front 23 at Oksbol, Denmark, March 26, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 17:37
    VIRIN: 230326-Z-PI315-0031
    Location: OKSBOL, DK 
