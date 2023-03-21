Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Participates in COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Normandy Participates in COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230315-N-LK647-1039 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to deck department aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) re-tie the sea painter line prior to small boat operations, while the ship is underway as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, March 15, 2023. The Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of the Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 15:06
    VIRIN: 230315-N-LK647-1039
    This work, USS Normandy Participates in COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    USS Normandy
    Carrier Strike Group 12

