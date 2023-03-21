USS Normandy Participates in COMPTUEX

230315-N-LK647-1071 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 15, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jay Stine, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), dons rescue swimmer gear prior to small boat operations while the ship is underway as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, March 15, 2023. The Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of the Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

