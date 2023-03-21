TSgt Courtney Hoberek, logistics planner at the 149th FW, instructs fellow gunfighter on procedures regarding safe management and set up of equipment on March 24th, 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7701102
|VIRIN:
|230324-Z-NI120-0012
|Resolution:
|4866x3476
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th FW Gunfighter helps during mid-flight medical emergency [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
149th FW Gunfighter helps during mid-flight medical emergency
