    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230322-N-LK647-11165 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 22, 2023) A view from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) as it comes alongside the Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) as the ships prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea while underway as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, March 22, 2023. The Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of the Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 14:38
    Photo ID: 7701093
    VIRIN: 230322-N-LK647-1165
    Resolution: 6550x4367
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    USS Normandy
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    Joshua Humphreys

