USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230322-N-LK647-1225 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 22, 2023) A view from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), of the Henry J. Kaiser-class oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer (DDG 61) as the ships conduct a replenishment-at-sea while Normandy is underway as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, March 22, 2023. The Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of the Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

