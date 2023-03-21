USS Normandy Participates in COMPTUEX

230319-N-LK647-1443 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 19, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Daniel Trujillo, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), poses for a photo on the forecastle of the ship before participating in a live fire exercise while underway as part of the Ford Carrier Strike Group, March 19, 2023. The Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of the Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

